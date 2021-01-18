Waldo man dies after vehicle rolls over, hits tree, troopers say

A man was killed early Monday in Columbia County after his vehicle overturned and struck a tree, troopers said.

Charles J. Smelser, 27, of Waldo was traveling south on Columbia County 13 near McNeil just after 4:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road, according to a preliminary crash report. The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota, rolled over before hitting a tree, the report states.

Troopers said Smelser was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were clear and dry, the report states.

At least 22 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.