Phase one of I-30 project to require multiple lane closures

This June 2016 file photo shows an aerial view of the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Work on the first phase of 30 Crossing, a $638 million project to improve Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, will require a series of lane closures throughout the corridor beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, travel impacts this week include:

• A double-right lane closing on I-30 between Broadway Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock will take place from 8 p.m. today to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and continue daily during the same hours through Thursday for pavement repairs.

• A double-right lane closing on Interstate 40 eastbound between I-30 and North Hills Boulevard in North Little Rock will take place during the same hours and same days for pavement repairs.

• Both locations will undergo the same closings from 9 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Jan. 25.

• East Third Street at its intersection with Mahlon Martin Street in Little Rock will continue to be closed from today through Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.