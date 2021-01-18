Police: 18-year-old shot in leg while waiting at Little Rock intersection

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An 18-year-old man was reportedly shot in the leg Sunday night while sitting at the intersection of Colonel Glenn and John Barrow roads, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday to a call regarding an accident with a possible shooting in the 4600 block of Colonel Glenn Road and noticed a vehicle was off the road with multiple bullet holes, according to an incident report. The driver was not with the vehicle, the report states.

Police said officers discovered Eric Woods of Little Rock just east of the vehicle with a gunshot wound in his left leg, the report states.

Woods told officers he heard gunshots while sitting at the intersection and was struck in the leg, but he did not see another vehicle or person, police said.

Woods was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Officers recovered a firearm in the wood line of a nearby residence, the report states. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.