Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 18-year-old shot in leg while waiting at Little Rock intersection

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An 18-year-old man was reportedly shot in the leg Sunday night while sitting at the intersection of Colonel Glenn and John Barrow roads, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday to a call regarding an accident with a possible shooting in the 4600 block of Colonel Glenn Road and noticed a vehicle was off the road with multiple bullet holes, according to an incident report. The driver was not with the vehicle, the report states.

Police said officers discovered Eric Woods of Little Rock just east of the vehicle with a gunshot wound in his left leg, the report states.

Woods told officers he heard gunshots while sitting at the intersection and was struck in the leg, but he did not see another vehicle or person, police said.

Woods was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Officers recovered a firearm in the wood line of a nearby residence, the report states. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT