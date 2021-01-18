State reports 1,109 new virus cases, 22 deaths

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, screens patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,109 new covid-19 cases on Monday.

There were 22 new deaths from the coronavirus tallied on Monday, bringing the virus’ death toll in the state up to 4,343.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus fell by eight, to 1,263, and the number of patients on ventilators fell by five, to 216.

There are now 16,747 active cases of covid-19 in Arkansas, which is down by 1,042 from Sunday, and a total of 272,263 people have been infected since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 11.

Pulaski County had the most new confirmed and probable cases at 155. Washington County was next with 125, followed by Benton County with 117.

There were five new cases confirmed at correctional facilities in the state.

In the last 24 hours, 2,940 doses of covid-19 vaccines had been administered by health officials, increasing the total number given in the state to 133,962. The state has used 48.7% of its vaccine doses, the Health Department said.

The state began Phase 1B of its vaccination protocol Monday, meaning people aged 70 and older, teachers and school staff, childcare workers and higher education employees began receiving the vaccine.

“Today is a critical step,” Gov. Hutchinson, who received the vaccine Monday afternoon, said on Twitter. The governor’s wife, Susan Hutchinson, and Health Secretary Jose Romero, also received the vaccine Monday.

