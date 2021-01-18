Sections
Super Quiz: 20th Century Actresses by Decade

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. 1990s: She played the title character in "Pretty Woman."

  2. 1980s: She played Princess Leia.

  3. 1970s: She played the Duchess in "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox."

  4. 1960s: "Sex kitten."

  5. 1950s: "Blonde bombshell."

  6. 1940s: She starred in "Meet Me in St. Louis."

  7. 1930s: "Anna Christie" tagline: "––––– talks!"

  8. 1920s: "The It Girl."

  9. 1910s: "The Vamp."

ANSWERS

  1. Julia Roberts

  2. Carrie Fisher

  3. Goldie Hawn

  4. Brigitte Bardot

  5. Marilyn Monroe

  6. Judy Garland

  7. Garbo (Greta Garbo)

  8. Clara Bow

  9. Theda Bara

