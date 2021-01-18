Super Quiz: 20th Century Actresses by Decade

1990s: She played the title character in "Pretty Woman."
1980s: She played Princess Leia.
1970s: She played the Duchess in "The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox."
1960s: "Sex kitten."
1950s: "Blonde bombshell."
1940s: She starred in "Meet Me in St. Louis."
1930s: "Anna Christie" tagline: "––––– talks!"
1920s: "The It Girl."
1910s: "The Vamp."
ANSWERS
Julia Roberts
Carrie Fisher
Goldie Hawn
Brigitte Bardot
Marilyn Monroe
Judy Garland
Garbo (Greta Garbo)
Clara Bow
Theda Bara
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.