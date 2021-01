UAPB men's basketball capsule

UAPB men

at Alcorn State

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 3-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 1-6, 1-1

SERIES Alcorn State leads 11-8

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr18.66.5

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr10.52.3

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr9.05.4

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr3.43.9

F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr8.84.8

COACH George Ivory (139-257 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

ALCORN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Oddyst Walker, 6-3, Jr7.02.6

G Kurk Lee, 5-10, R-Jr11.31.8

G Troymain Crosby, 6-4, Sr19.43.8

F Tyree Corbet, 6-7, Jr11.36.0

F Anthony Fairley, 6-8, Sr4.24.3

COACH Landon Bussie (1-6 in one season at Alcorn State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBASU

62,2Points for64.3

84.4Points against89.3

-5.7Rebound margin-7.5

-4.2Turnover margin-2.7

37.2FG pct.39.3

31.83-pt pct.26.4

73.2FT pct.70.9

CHALK TALK The Golden Lions shot a season-low 26.1% from the field in their last outing, an 88-53 loss to Southern. ... First-year Alcorn State Coach Landon Bussie earned his first career win in Saturday's 71-59 victory over Mississippi Valley State. ... UAPB's 31.8% shooting from three-point range ranks second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. ... Braves forward Troymain Crosby is scoring 19.4 points per game, second in the SWAC.

-- Eli Lederman