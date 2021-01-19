Baylor asserts grip on Big 12, Kansas

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots a three-point basket past Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas -- Jared Butler hit a three-pointer on the first shot of the game and No. 2 Baylor jumped out to a big lead. The standout guard kept scoring points -- and making plays when No. 9 Kansas tried to get close late.

Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as the Bears remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.

"It's a team that wins the game. Me trying to do it all by myself, it's never worked out that way," Butler said. "To win the Big 12, we're going to need all 15 guys, we need everybody, we need the staff. I just make sure we play a team game, and I think we're unbeatable when we play that way."

The Bears (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) led throughout in a matchup of this season's preseason league favorite and the team that has won or shared 15 of the last 16 regular-season titles. The first of Butler's seven three-pointers was part of their opening 11-2 spurt, and they led by as many as 16 in the first half.

"They were real focused, like we've been for every game," Baylor Coach Scott Drew said.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3) played for the first time since a 75-70 loss last Tuesday at Oklahoma State before the Jayhawks' scheduled game Saturday was postponed because of covid-19 issues in Iowa State's program.

The Jayhawks were within 65-60 with 3:18 left after Jalen Wilson drove the baseline for a slam that capped an 8-0 run. Butler then hit a three-pointer at the other end, and Kansas never got closer.

When Kansas had closed to 56-51 midway though the second half after a turnover by Butler led to a dunk by Ochai Agbaji, Butler responded with a pass to Mark Vital for a dunk. Butler then followed a turnover by Agbaji with a three-pointer.

Coach Bill Self's team hadn't lost consecutive Big 12 games since a three-game skid in February 2013 against Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma.

"I'm not leaving out of here mad. I'm leaving out here disappointed, without question," Self said. "Certainly they were better than us tonight."

MaCio Teague added 13 points and Davion Mitchell 10 for the Bears.

Christian Braun had 14 of his 17 points for Kansas in the first half, while Agbaji had 13 of his 16 points after halftime. Marcus Garrett had 9 points and 8 assists, but also had 5 turnovers.

Butler had nine points in the game's first five minutes. That came two days after he was scoreless until scoring seven points in the final seven minutes of a 68-60 win at Texas Tech that was Baylor's first game this season decided by fewer than 10 points.

Baylor was up 37-21 following another three-pointer by Butler that prompted Self to call his third timeout. That came only seconds before what would have been the under-four media stoppage, but he didn't wait after the three that was set up when Matthew Mayer stole a bad pass by Garrett.

