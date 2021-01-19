City joins in Justice Sunday

In the opening moments of the virtual inaugural Justice Sunday 12-hour "Service Around the Clock," host Ernie Hudson, an actor, talked about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Justice Sunday's theme was taken from King's own words, "A charge to keep we have to serve this present age."

King was one of the leaders of the American civil-rights movement during the 1950s and 1960s, and he is well-known for his 1963 "I have a Dream" speech. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Hudson, of "Ghostbusters" movie fame, ended his short opening piece by saying, although King's life ended when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, "his work continues."

Sunday Justice organizers encouraged the day's viewers to commit to "92 acts of service," in honor of what would have been King's 92nd birthday.

Prior to the event more than 500,000 had signed up.

The programming started on Sunday at noon, and ended Monday at 12:01 a.m., marking the start of the King federal holiday. The event reran Monday.

The event placed special emphasis on honor, faith, music, action and inspiration, said the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, faith chairman for the advisory committee on the Faith and Justice 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission. He also serves as executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. and is pastor of Elm Grove Baptist Church.

The program's lineup included about 90 prerecorded speakers and musical performers from around the country and Pine Bluff.

Justice Sunday "recognized King as a clergyman and how this played a role in the advancement of civil and human rights," Turner said.

During the fourth hour, Gary Bell, pastor of Pine Bluff First Assembly of God, offered viewers a message with much taken from King's belief in the powers of love.

Bell said, "Let the church lead the charge" in addressing a variety of social injustices including disparities of injustice, education, health care and other problems affecting the Black community.

Bell said that King believed, "The ultimate cure is unconditional love ... It's a powerful thing indeed."

The 12-hour event was divided with each hour calling attention to current issues such as "In Times Like These," "From Nonviolent to No Violence" and "With Liberty and Justice for All."

One segment called on viewers to get involved, including through volunteerism.

Leslie Hall Dorn, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas, was asked to speak during the opening noon hour titled, "Facilitating Assistance in Transformation and Healing."

"Volunteerism is important, not just at the United Way, but look around for a way to help. Age doesn't matter, there's a place for everyone to serve," she said.

She added, "Everyone can do something."

Other Pine Bluff speakers also included Renice L. Davis, pastor of Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, and Arkansas state Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff.

In his video, Ferguson talked about the role volunteerism plays in America's society.

"It's necessity for the betterment of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County," Ferguson said. "It will take people from all social and economic groups to move this community forward."

With a national backdrop rocked with turmoil, Justice Sunday emphasized a call to action and service, Turner said.

After all, the holiday isn't about a day off but considered a day of service, according to the 400 Years of African American History Commission website.

Hudson said, after 401 years, when the first Africans were brought to this country against their will, "the ghosts of slavery still haunt us."

Former President Barack Obama, the country's first president of Black heritage, spoke about the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, located in West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.

"In this place he will stand for all time. ... So on this day, let us draw strength" from King's legacy, Obama said.