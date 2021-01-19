Couple face charges in Ashdown man's fatal shooting

ASHDOWN -- Prosecutors in Little River County have filed formal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ashdown man in October.

Corey Tyrell Garfield, 45, has been charged with murder in the Oct. 6 death of 48-year-old Dennis Graves.

Chekala Nicole Johnson, 46, identified in a probable cause affidavit as Garfield's girlfriend, has been charged with evidence tampering in the disposal of a weapon.

Police were called the night of Oct. 6 to a house in the 600 block of Byrne Street about a man lying in a yard. Officers found Graves lying face down and suffering from a gunshot wound in his left rib area which appeared to have exited through his lungs on the right side.

Witnesses told investigators that Graves had been in a good mood and drinking beer earlier in the evening.

As the investigation proceeded, investigators determined Graves had been blamed for the destruction of an ounce of methamphetamine found at the scene, according to records.

Garfield and Johnson were arrested Nov. 23 in Little Rock. Johnson took investigators to a location where she had disposed of the gun she said Garfield used to shoot Graves, police said. The weapon was not recovered as the land had been recently mulched.

Garfield faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of murder. Johnson faces up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Johnson is being held in the Nevada County jail with bail set at $150,000. Garfield is being held in the Little River County jail with bail set at $250,000.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Al Smith signed off last week on formal charges against both.