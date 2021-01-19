Deputies: 20-year-old killed in hunting accident in Yell County

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in an apparent hunting accident in Yell County early Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Carden Bottoms, according to a news release by the Yell County sheriff’s office. Jared James Sykes, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound, was transported to Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center where he later died, authorities said.

Chief Deputy John Foster said the shooting was reported as a hunting accident.

The investigation is ongoing and the body of the victim was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an official determination of Sykes’ cause and manner of death, the release states