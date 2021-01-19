Ex-Sheriff Fontaine, 80, dies from covid-19

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson (center) remembers his friend, Edward Lewis "Boe" Fontaine (right), as a family man who possessed great leadership. Also pictured Mae Fontaine, Boe's wife. (Special to the Commercial)

More than just a former Jefferson County sheriff, Edward Lewis Fontaine, affectionately known as "Boe," was known to many as a friend.

After a battle with covid-19, Boe Fontaine died Sunday at the age of 80, leaving a void in a county and community that loved him dearly.

Fontaine made his mark in the 1980s when he joined the Jefferson County sheriff's office as a deputy assigned to the Uniformed Patrol Division. He was elected the 30th Jefferson County sheriff in 1999 and retired in 2006.

Fontaine served as a commissioner on the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST), appointed by then-Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2001. But it was his family values, upstanding character, mentorship, and leadership that has left a lasting impression in the hearts of those he crossed paths with.

"When he became the sheriff, I asked him to transfer me to the patrol division," said Dorothy "Dot" Rowland, the sheriff's office secretary when Fontaine was elected. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Boe and his guidance."

Rowland, who knew Fontaine for more than 30 years, said he was a good leader and very knowledgeable about the department but also a good friend. Considered a pillar to Jefferson County, Rowland said Fontaine was a family man and husband to his wife, Mae Fontaine, and daughter, Arkansas State Trooper Kim Fontaine.

"I have enjoyed being involved in this family's life during my years at the Jefferson County sheriff's office," she said. "There were times when you just needed to talk to someone and he had a listening ear with good advice."

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods and County Judge Gerald Robinson were both heavily influenced and inspired by a man they admired. Fontaine endorsed Woods when he was a major running for sheriff.

"When he endorsed my candidacy for sheriff in 2018, along with then-Sheriff Gerald Robinson, who succeeded him in office before being elected county judge in 2018, Sheriff Fontaine reminded me to remain humble, steadfast, and always focused on the people," Woods said. "When we last spoke, Sheriff Fontaine was full of life and his deep love and appreciation for the people of Jefferson County was still very much evident."

Woods described Fontaine as a "father-figure" who helped him get his start. He praised Fontaine as the epitome of ethical standards and kept his promises.

"He was a leader whose ethics matched the culture of the men and women of the Jefferson County sheriff's office," Woods said. "Sheriff Fontaine embodied the mantra that 'As leaders, you set an ethical standard and become an example to the whole organization.'"

Those standards could likely trace back to Fontaine's service with the U.S. Marine Corps where he was recognized with multiple awards for his bravery, heroism, and military service.

"He was a retired Marine, a decorated soldier, and veteran who served our country with distinction," Robinson said of the four-time Purple Heart recipient. "He had seen the worst of war and as well as seeing the good and worst spirit in people and I believed it inspired him to continue being a servant to our community."

Robinson said if it wasn't for Fontaine, he wouldn't be where he is today. He remembers Fontaine as a well-respected friend who truly believed in racial equality and doing what was right.

"He stood by my side as a mentor and as a friend to help me succeed," Robinson said. "Not everyone stood by him because of his support for me but Boe would say every day it didn't matter if he lost his race for state representative because he was going to stand by me because it was the right thing to do."

Although retired, Fontaine remained vigilant about public safety and understood how vital it was for the community.

He led by example on and off duty and always said to those he advised: "Never think you are bigger or better than anyone else. Stay calm and peaceful in whatever you do and it will carry you a long way."

He displayed unconditional love and showed how to love strangers while presenting compassion in each and every situation.

"He was a man of strong faith and committed to God. He was a great friend and his friendship meant the world to me and it stood the test of time," Robinson said. "One thing for certain is that I will miss my friend."

Former Sheriff Edward Lewis "Boe" Fontaine (center) congratulates Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. (left) after being sworn into office as Jefferson County's 32nd sheriff, while former Sheriff Gerald Robinson looks on. (Marcus Graydon/MG Photography, LLC)