Happy birthday (Jan. 19): Your worldview has changed since your last solar return. It's as though you've blown out the frame and now you see the world as bigger and wider than your own scene. People need you, and you give accordingly. More will be made aware of what you need; fulfillment will happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you click with one person, you're actually hooking into an entire world of potential exchanges. One connection leads to the next; interests overlap; the horizon expands.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You appreciate when a transactional relationship is clean and professional, but you'll accept blurred lines and messiness with personal relationships, as the emotional unpredictability is truly a thrill.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Nobody wants to be wrong today or think they were wrong in the past, nobody wants to be wrong in the future. You're wise to take correctness out of the conversation. Focus on what works.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don't want to make people jealous on purpose, but it may be unavoidable, as you only have so much attention to give and many will compete for it today, ever watchful of where your love flows.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When it's about your pursuits, you care the most. It would be weird to expect others to put in more work than you were willing to... and yet, someone comes to you with a similar deal today. Obviously, it's a hard pass.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are many ways to communicate, and often, they are happening simultaneously on different levels. So, if you flub the words, it's not a problem. Your intent has multiple ways of showing itself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to wait for inspiration, because the muses like to play with you. You do, however, have to start the game so they know the rules and where to join you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): At that fruitless point in the process where the less tenacious would throw up their hands in defeat, you take a breath and ask, "Is there anything else I should try?" That makes all the difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You know what it's like to feel overqualified for a role you embody on the regular. Then, suddenly, from out of the blue, doubts rain down. Sure, you still have things to learn, but you're enough. You're more than enough.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The rules might not make sense, but it makes sense to follow them. The team will trust those who follow protocol and respect the chain of command. Doing what's proper and doing what's smart will be the same thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You won't know who your fans are until you put your work out into the world in a bigger way. In the end, you'll be well compensated for all the time you spend making things just to your liking.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're too busy to investigate the unproven tract, and it won't make sense to do so when there are so many well-worn options with testimonials and money-back guarantees to boot!

AQUARIUS SUN BREAKTHROUGH

The sun breaking into the innovative sign of Aquarius imparts this message: The instinct to gather facts is born of a desire for power in a certain realm. The real power is not factual, though. The real power is the ability to move through the realm and make a difference. This is done through experimentation, mostly the sort that fails its original aim.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to trust another man again. And if I do, it won’t be a Capricorn. It turns out that my soon-to-be ex-husband was cheating on me for years with not one but TWO women. And until a few weeks ago, I never suspected a thing. He covered his tracks so well! What should a Scorpio soon-to-be divorcee do next? I want to get it right this time!”

A: Ouch! Sorry to hear it! Although, branding all Capricorn men as possible cheaters unnecessarily rules out one-twelfth of contenders. Capricorn men can be decent, honest and hardworking. Just because one match didn’t work out doesn’t mean you couldn’t create a better relationship with another person of the same sign. Even so, you’ve more important things to focus on. A break from dating is the best “next move.” Not divorced yet, you’re still spinning from recent developments, and you need time to process. Do all you can to avoid identifying as a victim who’s been wronged. You’re a powerful, independent woman with clear standards and a wealth of offerings to bestow on a worthy partner or feed into your own interests — whatever suits your fancy. Keep in mind your Scorpio symbol of the phoenix. Like the magnificent and magical bird, you will rise up from the ashes renewed.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The Queen of Country Music grew up with 11 brothers and sisters in a one-room cabin and used the inspiration to write heartfelt, chart-busting hits. Many babies born on the 19th of January are Aquarius, but in the year of Dolly Parton’s birth, the sun was in Capricorn, and the moon was in Leo, the sign of entertainment. Mercury and Venus in Capricorn show a star who remains down-to-earth.