I-49, Bella Vista Bypass lane closings set

NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/SPENCER TIREY Construction is being done on a portion of the Bella Vista Bypass between Miller Church Road and Walton Blvd. in October 2019.

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires lane closings on I-49 and the Bella Vista Bypass, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The lane closings will happen during overnight hours Wednesday, weather permitting.

• Bella Vista Bypass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Alternating eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed from McKissic Creek Road/U.S. 71 to McKissic Creek Bridge.

• I-49 southbound, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The outside lane will be closed just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement, with flagging operations on the Bella Vista Bypass.