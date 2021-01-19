Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jared Milner, 25, of 13795 Graves Road in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with fleeing. Milner was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Israel Peraza-Interiano, 21, of 402 E. Southern Trace Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Peraza-Interiano was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Michaela Cain, 27, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Cain was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jarren Brown, 20, of 740 S. 40th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault; terroristic act; and engaging in continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise. Brown was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• James King, 63, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property and criminal mischief. King was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Justin Robertson, 29, of 12533 Bethlehem Road in Gravette was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Robertson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brandi Snook, 28, of 1299 Slack St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Snook was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Bianca Spears, 27, of 1902 Kimbrough St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Spears was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Tobin Couch, 41, of 673 S. Barrington Road in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of firearm by certain persons and endangering the welfare of a minor. Couch was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.