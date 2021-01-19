NWA outdoor briefs

Elite Series sets schedule

Beaver Lake Elite Series will hold seven regular season bass tournaments and a two-day championship this year. All tournaments are out of Prairie Creek park.

Dates are: March 6, safe light to 4 p.m.; April 3, safe light to 4 p.m.; May 1, safe light to 4 p.m.; June 19, safe light to 3 p.m.; July 10, safe light to 3 p.m.; Aug. 14, safe light to 3 p.m.; Sept. 18, safe light to 4 p.m. The championship will be Oct. 16-17, safe light to 4 p.m.

Anglers fish solo in the tournaments. Membership fee is $40 per angler and $65 per tournament. Pay fees at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. For more information contact James Whittle, director, 479-466-4659.

Still time to hunt

Hunting is winding down, but several seasons remain open and will end on dates listed here.

They include: Duck and Canada goose, Jan. 31; quail, Feb. 7; deer, archery, Feb. 28; rabbit and squirrel, Feb. 28; Light goose conservation order, Feb. 1-5, Feb. 7-April 25.

Centers reduce operating hours

Visitor centers at Arkansas State Parks are on a reduced operating schedule until further notice because of a statewide increase in virus cases.

Visitor centers at Devil's Den, Hobbs, Withrow Springs, Lake Fort Smith and Prairie Grove Battlefield state parks in Northwest Arkansas are closed Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

Trails will remain open. Contactless check-in for cabins and campsites that has been in place for months will continue.

Corps offers winter camping

Winter camping is available at several parks on Beaver Lake and on the White River below Beaver Dam. Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. All payments will be made online or over the phone.

Camping is available on the lake at these parks: Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and War Eagle. Dam Site River park below Beaver Dam is also open for winter camping.

Grants fund watershed projects

Some landowners in the Beaver Lake watershed may be eligible for funding assistance to conduct voluntary agricultural conservation practices that protect water quality.

Over $2 million dollars in federal funding has been allocated to assist landowners in the Brush Creek and Roberts Creek watersheds in Madison and Washington counties. These are part of the larger Beaver Lake watershed.

For details contact the Beaver Watershed Alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007.