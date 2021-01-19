Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Vandy women's season over

The Vanderbilt women's basketball program has decided to end its season after struggling with a depleted roster. The school announced the move Monday. The Commodores (4-4, 0-3 SEC) join a growing list of women's basketball teams that have decided to stop playing, including Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State. The start of their season had three cancellations, and they've played two games since having a game canceled and two other SEC games postponed. Vanderbilt's roster has been thinned by covid-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury.

Irving out again for Nets

Kyrie Irving missed a seventh consecutive game Monday but could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets later this week in his original NBA home. The Nets hoped their point guard would return for the showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of Eastern Conference powers, listing him as questionable in Sunday's injury report. Irving was downgraded to out on Monday afternoon. Coach Steve Nash said with the Nets rarely practicing with the condensed schedule this season, it was important to get Irving more opportunities to regain his conditioning before playing in a game. "If you haven't played, there's no way you can simulate it, so I think it's important that he gets a little bit extra work and he's prepared as possible to play Wednesday," Nash said. The Nets are scheduled to play the first of a pair of games that night in Cleveland, where Irving began his NBA career. They also play there Friday.

FOOTBALL

No in-person combine workouts

The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine due to health and safety precautions because of covid-19. The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually. The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects. The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect's residence. An in-person examination will take place at one or more designated locations, likely in early April, for a certain number of prospects. Each team will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct these in-person exams.

Buckeyes make decisions

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft, while Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave is returning for his senior year. The teammates announced their decisions Monday on Twitter. Fields, expected to be a first-round pick, said in his lengthy Twitter post that his path to OSU was not direct, but that he couldn't "have asked for a better final destination." Fields, 21, went 20-2 as a two-year starter at Ohio State. He led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff twice, losing to Clemson last season in the semifinals and falling to Alabama in this season's title game. Olave was Ohio State's leading receiver and Fields' favorite target. The 6-1, 188-pound junior had 50 receptions for 729 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

Saints' Nielsen to LSU

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen has agreed in principle to become LSU's next defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because some contractual details were still pending. Nielsen is in line to become LSU's third defensive coordinator in three seasons. He replaces Bo Pelini, whose defense struggled in the 2020 season. The Tigers ranked 124th nationally in total defense, allowing 492 yards per game. Nielsen has been the defensive line coach for all four of the Saints' NFC South-winning squads from 2017-20.

Former USC, NFL RB dies

Jon Arnett, one of Southern California's greatest running backs who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 85. USC said Monday that Arnett died Saturday of heart failure in Lake Oswego, Ore. In 1955, Arnett led the Trojans in rushing (672 yards), total offense (822 yards), scoring (108 points), kickoff returns (418 yards) and punt returns (282 yards). He also completed 12 passes for 150 yards. The Rams made Arnett the second pick of the 1957 NFL Draft, and he played with the team until 1963. He was a Pro Bowl selection in his first five years and was an All-Pro in 1958 when he led the NFL in punt return yardage. He still holds the Rams' record for the longest kickoff return (105 yards). Arnett played for the Chicago Bears from 1964-66.

BASEBALL

Source: Musgrove to Padres

The San Diego Padres are adding another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade had not been announced. Another person confirmed the New York Mets were also involved in the trade, acquiring left-hander Joey Lucchesi from San Diego. Musgrove will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, who were obtained in blockbuster trades after Christmas. Musgrove will head from a Pirates team that had the worst record in the majors during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a Padres club that ended a 13-year playoff drought and believes it can contend for the World Series title. The Pirates will get a number of prospects in return, including well-regarded outfielder Hudson Head.