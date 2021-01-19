Sections
OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Contest of ideas

by The New York Daily News | Today at 9:44 a.m.

While there’s plenty not to like about Andrew Yang’s candidacy for New York City mayor, there’s one reason we’re glad he’s thrown himself into the briar patch.

He hasn’t shown sufficient interest in local politics and public policy to even cast a vote in the last four mayoral elections.

Yang is a welcome presence because he might help transform the mayoral race from a contest over far-left progressive bona fides into a bidding war for the biggest, best policies to get New York off its back.

His shrunken-down local version of universal basic income, which animated his presidential run, would be a stream of cash—$2,000 to $5,000 annually—for a half-million very poor New Yorkers. It could spur others to think in ambitious, creative terms.

Ditto to the “people’s bank” he says he wants to start to underwrite economic opportunity for the poor. He’s supported charter schools when the prevailing winds are pushing candidates into the tight embrace of teachers unions.

Yang has a steep hill to climb to prove himself a credible candidate, but his presence increases the odds that the crowded mayoral campaign will become a high-profile contest of ideas. Let’s go.

