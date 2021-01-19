100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1921

• What is said to be the administration measure providing for the abolition of the Arkansas Penitentiary Commission and substituting an honorary commission was introduced in the House yesterday by Representative Gates of Lonoke county. The bill was read twice and was referred to the Committee on Penitentiary. The bill is similar to the one pending in the Senate. The honorary board would consist of five members appointed by the governor.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1971

• An advisory committee appointed by Governor Bumpers decided tentatively Monday to recommend comprehensive amendments to the state Constitution rather than the single-shot kind that usually are proposed. Mr. Bumpers told the committee at the outset that he would like for them to offer five or six amendments to him by February 15 so that he could sort through them and make his own suggestions to the General Assembly. The legislature may refer three amendments to the ballot every two years.

25 years ago

Jan. 19, 1996

CONWAY -- Strong winds that passed through the Conway area and other parts of the state early Thursday demolished mobile homes, damaged airplanes, peeled roofs off buildings and left thousands of residents without electric power. "First I heard a big boom, and then I saw a big flash of lightning," said Conway resident Herman Dowell, who awoke to see several destroyed mobile homes all around him. Outside Faulkner County, the storm threw its biggest punches in parts of Lawrence, Phillips, Union, Craighead and Jackson counties. At least eight people were injured during the storm, but no deaths were reported.

10 years ago

Jan. 19, 2011

• The Senate chairman of the Legislature's Budget Committee said Tuesday that he wants the state Board of Apportionment to draw the new legislative district boundaries for the 2012 elections by this spring rather than this fall. Sen. Gilbert Baker of Conway, a former state Republican Party chairman, said the board needs to draw the 135 districts "much closer to our constitutional mandate of Feb. 1," given that U.S. Census figures are expected Feb. 22. "I understand that in decades past the court has given a pass on that [deadline] because the technology was not there to deal with the numbers quickly, so you ended up having those lines drawn in October or November. But we got technology today. Our staff said they could draw the lines in a day," he said.