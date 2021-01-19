Police: 21-year-old charged with shooting man at Little Rock apartment complex

Curtez Nichouls was charged with aggravated battery, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a certain person and fleeing, according to Little Rock police.

A 21-year-old Little Rock man is accused of shooting a man in the laundry room of an apartment complex Saturday evening, police said.

Curtez Nichouls was charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a certain person, and fleeing, according to an incident report.

Police responded to 7414 Mabelvale Pike around 5:42 p.m. Saturday in response to a shooting, the report states.

Lorenzo Prado, 53, was shot in the leg after an attempted robbery, he told officers. The suspect, later identified as Nichouls, then fled on foot, police said.

Officers responded to the location on Sunday afternoon, where a witness told officers Nichouls was in the back of one of the apartments, the report states.

Nichouls climbed out the back window and began to flee from officers, and hid inside another apartment where officers located him, according to police.

During a search of the first apartment, officers located a handgun in the couch cushions, according to the report.

Nichouls is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond, according to an online roster.