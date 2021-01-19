Razorbacks announce 2021 baseball schedule

— Arkansas released a 54-game baseball schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season Feb. 19 against Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as part of a three-game weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown that will also include games against Texas Tech and TCU.

Arkansas’ nonconference schedule also includes weekend home series against Southeast Missouri State (Feb. 25-28) and Murray State (March 5-7), and a weekend series at Louisiana Tech (March 12-14).

More from WholeHogSports 9 observations from Arkansas' 2021 schedule

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to host two midweek games against Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Memphis, and single midweek games against Oklahoma, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Missouri State and Grambling.

Arkansas officials are looking at allowing around 4,000 fans per game at Baum-Walker Stadium this season, but a final attendance cap has not been determined.

Arkansas is not scheduled to play a midweek nonconference game away from Fayetteville. That includes the elimination of a traditional midweek game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, where the Razorbacks hope to resume playing in 2022.

The games against Arkansas State and Central Arkansas will be the first for the Razorbacks, who lifted an all-sports scheduling ban against those teams last summer. Arkansas is scheduled to host UALR and UAPB for the third consecutive season, although games against those teams last year were not played after the season was canceled in March due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Arkansas’ SEC schedule includes home series against Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia, and road series at LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina — the same teams and playing sites as the 2020 conference schedule that was not played.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open SEC play with a three-game series against Alabama on March 18-20 and end the regular season with a home series against Florida on May 20-22.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to begin May 25 in Hoover, Ala., and the NCAA postseason is scheduled to begin June 4. The College World Series — where the Razorbacks have played in the past two seasons that were completed — is scheduled to begin June 19 in Omaha, Neb.

TV designations and some game times were not announced as part of Tuesday's schedule release. Those details will be released closer to the beginning of the season.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated Arkansas was not scheduled to play a nonconference game away from home. It has been corrected to state the Razorbacks will not play a midweek nonconference game away from home.

2021 Arkansas Baseball Schedule

Feb. 19: vs. Texas (in Arlington, Texas)

Feb. 20: vs. Texas Tech (in Arlington, Texas)

Feb. 21: vs. TCU (in Arlington, Texas)

Feb. 25: Southeast Missouri State

Feb. 26: Southeast Missouri State

Feb. 27: Southeast Missouri State

Feb. 28: Southeast Missouri State

March 5: Murray State

March 6: Murray State

March 7: Murray State

March 12: at Louisiana Tech

March 13: at Louisiana Tech

March 14: at Louisiana Tech

March 16: Oklahoma

March 19: Alabama

March 20: Alabama

March 21: Alabama

March 23: Memphis

March 24: Memphis

March 26: at Mississippi State

March 27: at Mississippi State

March 28: at Mississippi State

March 30: Central Arkansas

April 1: Auburn

April 2: Auburn

April 3: Auburn

April 6: Arkansas-Little Rock

April 7: Arkansas-Little Rock

April 9: at Ole Miss

April 10: at Ole Miss

April 11: at Ole Miss

April 13: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

April 14: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

April 16: Texas A&M

April 17: Texas A&M

April 18: Texas A&M

April 20: Grambling

April 23: at South Carolina

April 24: at South Carolina

April 25: at South Carolina

April 27: Missouri State

April 30: at LSU

May 1: at LSU

May 2: at LSU

May 7: Georgia

May 8: Georgia

May 9: Georgia

May 11: Arkansas State

May 14: at Tennessee

May 15: at Tennessee

May 16: at Tennessee

May 20: Florida

May 21: Florida

May 22: Florida