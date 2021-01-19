Troopers: Rogers man killed after vehicle hits tree

A Rogers man died after his vehicle struck a tree on Sunday afternoon in Benton County, troopers said.

Shane R. Garner, 29, was going north on U.S. 71B in the outside lane “at a high rate of speed” when the right-side tires of his 2002 Jeep Cherokee struck the curb just before 2 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report. Troopers said the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Garner was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 23 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.