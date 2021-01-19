Wildcats to reschedule games due to covid case

Just as Watson Chapel’s boys basketball team was building a winning streak that stands at three, covid-19 has thrown a wrench in the Wildcats’ plans for this week.

A positive covid-19 case within the team has forced the Wildcats’ upcoming home games against Star City and Crossett, which were scheduled for tonight and Friday, respectively. The earliest the Wildcats (5-5, 4-2 in Conference 4A-8) could return to action is Jan. 26 at Monticello.

Watson Chapel coach Marcus Adams confirmed the postponements, adding the team is following guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Adams said he learned about the positive test from the impacted player’s mother Saturday. The earliest Chapel players and coaches can be tested is Wednesday, Adams said.

“We won’t be able to do anything all week,” Adams said. “We’ve just got to play it by ear.”

Adams was already missing a player during the Wildcats’ previous game, a 49-34 victory at Warren. The player was quarantining after coming in contact with another young person who has covid-19, Adams said.

The Wildcats have also beaten Camden Fairview at home and Hamburg on the road during the winning streak. Magnolia leads 4A-8 with a 6-0 conference mark, with Fairview in second place at 3-1.

Junior post player Ant-won Emsweller has played a big role in the Wildcats’ surge with back-to-back double-doubles, totaling 17 points and 17 rebounds against Hamburg and 12 and 11 against Warren.

“Even though we’re doing all the right stuff, we always be at the wrong place at the wrong time, still,” Adams said. “I just hate it for these kids because they’re playing really, really well right now. We still have a ways to go, but we’re starting to figure it out a little bit.”

The Wildcats are the third varsity basketball team in Pine Bluff presently sidelined for multiple games due to covid-19 issues. Both the boys and girls teams at Pine Bluff High School have yet to practice or play this month; the earliest the Zebras and Fillies are likely to resume action is Jan. 26.

Pine Bluff’s halt impacts a home date against White Hall that was originally set for tonight.

LADY WILDCATS GAME

STILL ON TAP

The postponement of the boys games do not impact Watson Chapel’s girls schedule, meaning the Lady Wildcats (6-8, 4-2 in 4A-8) will host take on reigning state co-champion Star City (15-3, 4-0) at approximately 6 tonight, following the junior high girls game.

“I don’t know if it’s the biggest challenge we’ve faced this season, but it’s the biggest challenge in conference by far,” 29th-year Chapel head coach Leslie Henderson said. “We played a tough nonconference schedule with games that are equal to this challenge. Star City’s definitely up there with Lake Hamilton, Bryant, Cabot and Russellville.”

Both Star City and Chapel have won three in a row and four of their last five, and Star City has beaten each of its conference opponents by an average margin of 32 points. Tonight game will reunite Henderson with her University of Arkansas at Monticello teammate and 30th-year Ladydogs coach Becky Yarbrough.

“Oh, she does a phenomenal job year in and year out,” Henderson said of Yarbrough. “They were 32-0 [last season]. That’s a heck of an accomplishment in itself.”

Chapel is a total of three points away from being tied with Star City in 4A-8 standings, having dropped a 43-42 decision to Crossett on Dec. 21 and 49-47 contest at Magnolia on Jan. 5.

The Wildcats’ past two games have been double-digit decisions, a 45-31 win at Hamburg and a 52-17 victory at Warren.

Yet Henderson isn’t concerned with her team’s ongoing winning streak, adding they’re approaching the season one game at a time. She did say the Wildcats, who’ve been dealing with covid-related issues (but have not tested positive) and injuries are showing improvement each game.

“I feel like last game we meshed,” she said. “We were down to eight players, but they all did a good job with their roles. There have been some growing pains for sure.”

GAMES THIS WEEK

In other games involving Jefferson County teams tonight, Dollarway will host DeWitt. Friday’s games include Hot Springs at White Hall, Dollarway at Jacksonville Lighthouse and Crossett at Watson Chapel (girls only).