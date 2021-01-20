12 Guard soldiers pulled from inauguration duty

National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- Twelve U.S. National Guard members have been removed from securing President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration after vetting by the FBI, including two who made extremist statements in posts or texts about the event that takes place today, Pentagon officials said. There were no specific threats to Biden.

Two other U.S. officials said all 12 were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or posted extremist views online. The officials, a senior intelligence official and an Army official briefed on the matter, did not say which fringe groups the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The officials said they had all been removed because of "security liabilities."

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard, confirmed that Guard members had been removed and sent home but he said only two cases were for inappropriate comments or texts related to the inauguration. He said the other 10 were for other potential issues that may involve previous criminal behavior or other activities, but were not directly related to the inaugural event.

Their removal from the security presence at the nation's capital takes place as U.S. defense officials have been worried about a potential insider attack or other threat from service members after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. The FBI has been working to vet all 25,000 National Guard in town. Officials have said that the Pentagon has found no intelligence so far that would indicate an insider threat.

But the FBI has also warned law enforcement officials about the possibility that right-wing fringe groups could pose as members of the National Guard, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

Neither Hokanson, nor Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman would provide details on the comments or texts made by the two Guard members. Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Hokanson said one was identified by his chain of command and the other was identified through an anonymous tip.

"Much of the information," Hoffman said, "is unrelated to the events taking place at the Capitol or to the concerns that many people have noted on extremism. These are vetting efforts that identify any questionable behavior in the past or any potential link to questionable behavior, not just related to extremism."

Hoffman added that officials aren't asking questions right now of those who were flagged.

"We're, out of an abundance of caution, taking action and immediately removing them from the line of duty at the Capitol and the events taking place."

"And then we will address them, whether it's through law enforcement if necessary or through their own chain of command," he added.

Washington has been on edge since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, which has prompted extraordinary security measures ahead of Biden's inauguration. A fire in a homeless camp roughly a mile from the Capitol complex prompted a lockdown Monday during a rehearsal for the inauguration.

U.S. Secret Service tightened security in and around the Capitol days earlier than usual in preparation, and the city center is essentially on lockdown with streets blocked, high fencing installed and tens of thousands of troops and law enforcement officers stationed around the area.

Federal law enforcement officials also have been wary of increased surveillance of military and law enforcement checkpoints and other positions after National Guard troops reported people taking pictures and recording them, said the law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing security matters.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wttZ0H8-GYw]

The Secret Service issued a bulletin over the weekend about what it sees as an "uptick" in National Guard troops posting pictures and details of their operations online.

The Associated Press obtained the "all concerned" message sent to all National Guard troops going to Washington. Without getting into specific postings, the bulletin read, "No service members should be posting locations, pictures or descriptions online regarding current operations or the sensitive sites they are protecting" and urged them to stop immediately.

Asked about the bulletin, a spokesperson for the Secret Service issued a statement saying it "does not comment on matters of protective intelligence."