1st responders forgo White Hall vaccines

With all the contradictory national news reports surrounding the covid-19 vaccination and its possible rushed development, many of White Hall first responders are reluctant to take it.

First responders include EMTs, firefighters and police officers, and the vaccine is available to those city employees at no cost since the institution of Phase 1-A on Dec. 14.

"It is my understanding that only a few of our first responders took the vaccine," said White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

He said he's not surprised.

"There is a lot of apprehension about it, and some [first responders] are watching the initial phases and then will decide to get it or not," Foster said.

At this time, the city isn't requiring the vaccinations to continue their employment.

"We will be considering how to address sick leave policies if they do not take the vaccine and contract the virus," Foster said.

These discussions are tentatively underway but, Foster said, he wants to allow the employees time to observe the process and the impact of the vaccine prior to making any policy changes.

"We want to encourage them to get the vaccine but when they are ready," Foster said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Phase 1-B started this week, which means Arkansans who are 70 or older as well as those who work in education including K-12 teachers, child care and higher ed staff are eligible for vaccination.

Also, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, and health care workers are still able to take the covid vaccine.