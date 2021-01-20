A towering legacy

Editor, The Commercial:

Nearly 53 years after his death, we still reminisce and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of peace, love and unity. As we celebrate King's 92nd birthday, also known as "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day," let us not forget about the vision, sacrifice, achievements and dedication of the civil rights icon who remains a towering and motivating figure for people around the world.

Dr. King was able to be the leader he was, take the risks he did, and ultimately make the final sacrifice, because he knew who called him and who he followed. He knew that the sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus was a living presence in his life and gave him the hope to follow.

The recognition of King's birthday became a federal holiday in 1983. This is the first holiday created in honor of a national figure who is not a president, and who is African-American. Countless Americans embrace it as a day of service; a day to help others throughout communities across the land. It also has become a day to reflect on and commit oneself to making advancement to reaching that "mountaintop" that Dr. King spoke of so eloquently in his last speech before his assassination, "I've Been to the Mountaintop."

Today (Jan. 18) and every year, we honor, reflect and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, which will remain deeply woven into the fabric of our history.

"If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speech at Spelman College in April 1960.

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!!

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

Jefferson County