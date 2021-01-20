Alabama sets SEC milestone for threes

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots a 3-pointer in front of LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE -- Alabama Coach Nate Oats was concerned his team might lose its sense of urgency when it took the court as a member of the AP Top 25 for the first time in three seasons.

John Petty quickly calmed his coach down.

Petty made four three-pointers before four minutes had elapsed, finishing with 24 points on eight three-pointers, and the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide set an SEC record by making 23 shots from beyond the arc in a 105-75 rout of LSU on Tuesday night.

"I was worried about our attitude coming into the game," Oats said. "Petty was great at the start of the game. We came in locked in on defense and ready to play on offense. We were pretty efficient on both sides of the ball."

Petty was 8 of 10 from long range. Freshman Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 three-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama's three-pointers. Herb Jones had 13 points while making one three-pointer for the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC).

"This was the first time I have been a part of a game where multiple guys made that many threes," said Petty, who set the Alabama record for career three-pointers in the previous game against Arkansas. "It was just our mentality going in. We knew what was at stake."

Cameron Thomas led LSU (10-3, 5-2) with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points, and Trendon Watford had 11.

After Petty got the Crimson Tide started, Primo added three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put Alabama in front 18-4 less than four minutes into the game. The Crimson Tide had a 30-8 lead after a three-pointer by Quinerly with 13:20 remaining in the first half. Quinerly's three-pointer was Alabama's eighth of the half.

Alabama's largest lead was 31 points late in the first half, and LSU never got closer than 26 points after halftime.

"We got whipped in every facet," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "Petty was hot at the start with all those threes. It was an all-systems breakdown starting with me. The guys did not have the right energy or the right hunger needed for this game. Don't put that on the players. Put that on me."

FLOIRDA 75, NO. 6 TENNESSEE 49

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee.

Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (covid-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.

But forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocked shots for Florida (7-4, 4-3 SEC). Seldom-used subs Jason Jitoboh, Osayi Osifo, Niels Lane and Ques Glover also delivered quality minutes.

The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2) had a woeful shooting performance and were equally ineffective on the other end. Tennessee shot 29% from the field and hit 3 of 18 from three-point range. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Gators outrebounded the Vols by eight and outscored them 42-22 in the paint. Tennessee's 49 points were a season low.

NO. 19 MISSOURI 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 70

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Missouri beat South Carolina.

Tilmon, who came in shooting an SEC-leading 74% from the floor, improved on that mark by going 8 of 11. Missouri (9-2, 3-2 SEC) had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%.

Reserve Keyshawn Bryant scored 19 points for South Carolina (3-4, 1-2) and Trey Anderson had 17, also off the bench, as 45 of the Gamecocks' points came from substitutes.

MISSISSIPPI 64, MISSISSIPPI STATE 46

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Devontae Shuler scored 22 points and Mississippi pulled away midway through the second half to beat Mississippi State, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Ole Miss (7-6, 2-4 SEC) has won 11 of the last 15 matchups, including an 83-58 win at home last season. The teams entered having alternated wins in the past six games.

D.J. Stewart scored 18 points for Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2), which has lost two of its last three. Deivon Smith added 10 points.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 3 VILLANOVA 76, SETON HALL 74

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Cole Swider hit the winning free throw in the final seconds and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help No. 3 Villanova win its first game in 27 days, defeating Seton Hall.

The Wildcats (9-1, 4-0 Big East) held steady in the Top 25 as their schedule crumbled because of covid-related issues. Two-time national championship Coach Jay Wright tested positive around Christmas, and the Wildcats paused their season as players tested positive. Villanova had four games postponed since it beat Marquette on Dec. 23.

Jermaine Samuels scored 20 points for Villanova. Sandro Mamukelashvili led the Pirates (9-6, 6-3) with 23 points.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 87, MARYLAND 63

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Mike Smith made three early three-pointers as Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead and cruised past Maryland.

Michigan made its first five three-pointers -- Isaiah Livers had the other two -- in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control. Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.

Maryland (8-7, 2-6) was led by Donta Scott's 13 points.

PURDUE 67, NO. 15 OHIO STATE 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking three-pointer with five seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat Ohio State.

Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four consecutive, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.

Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4, 5-4) with 21 points.

NO. 22 ILLINOIS 79, PENN STATE 65

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading Illinois past Penn State.

Cockburn leads the nation with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier scored 13 points apiece for Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten).

Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State (3-6, 0-5).