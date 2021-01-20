Batesville school employee charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Daniel Benjamin Roach, a Batesville School District employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to court records.

Daniel Benjamin Roach, 34, is a district IT employee and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation, district spokeswoman Megan Renihan confirmed Wednesday.

The Independence County sheriff’s office was contacted Friday about a possible sexual offense involving a 17-year-old girl, according to an affidavit. Prior to the contact, the girl's parents discovered nude photos and videos on the girl's phone allegedly sent to her by Roach, the affidavit states.

The girl told deputies she was an aide to Roach during the 2020 school year and they had exchanged phone numbers, according to the affidavit. Toward the end of the year, the girl told deputies she and Roach began exchanging nude photos and videos, the affidavit states.

The girl told officers she would babysit for Roach and his wife, the affidavit states. The last time she saw Roach was on Friday when they spent time alone at his home, according to the affidavit.

Roach confirmed to deputies he had engaged in sexual activity with the minor on Friday, the affidavit states.

Roach is currently being held in the Independence County jail on $500,000 bond, according to an online roster.