Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton lawmaker tests positive for virus

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 12:59 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, is shown in this file photo. ( Democrat-Gazette file photo / Jeff Mitchell)

State Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, became the third state lawmaker to test positive for covid-19 since the regular session started Jan. 11.

Fite informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, about his positive test on Wednesday morning, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said.

Fite said he learned Wednesday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus on the previous day. The result came after he tested negative on Friday.

He said he sits next to Rep. Milton Nicks, D-Marion, in the House and he suspects he was exposed to the virus by Nicks. Nicks informed Shepherd that he tested positive for the coronavirus a week ago.

Nicks could not be immediately reached for comment by telephone on Wednesday morning.

Fite said he has been in quarantine since Nicks tested positive for covid-19.

“I am not having any symptoms right now.” he said. “I feel fine.”

Fite, 70, is the 21st state lawmaker to publicly acknowledge testing positive for covid-19 in the past four months.

Since the pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March, 25 state lawmakers have said they tested positive for covid-19. The Legislature has 135 members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT