Black experiences war exhibit focus

A "Fighting for the Right to Fight: African-Americans in World War 2" exhibit will soon be on display at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Windgate Gallery.
It's a multimedia exhibit highlighting the experiences and struggles of Black people during the war and will be on display Jan. 19 to April 2, according to a news release from the college.
The centerpiece of the exhibit is an original eight-minute video about the Tuskegee Airmen, who were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The exhibit is presented by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and sponsored by Abbot Downing and Wells Fargo.
