Board to scrap essay option from SAT

NEW YORK -- The College Board said Tuesday that it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of being innovative and adaptive to what lies ahead," according to a statement from the not-for-profit College Board, which said it wanted to make the SAT more flexible and reduce the demands on students.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the widespread cancellation of group testing sessions for the SAT and rival ACT since March, leading numerous schools to eliminate testing requirements for the current admissions cycle. Others have permanently made entrance exams an optional part of applying to college.

The three-hour, multiple choice SAT measures math and English language arts proficiency. The optional essay adds about another hour and is scored separately, as were the lesser required subject tests given in specific areas like chemistry or foreign languages.

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June. The optional essay will be discontinued after June testing sessions.

Pharmacist in vaccine case charged

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to defrost and spoil dozens of vials of covid-19 vaccine was charged Tuesday with attempted misdemeanor property damage, and prosecutors warned that more serious charges could follow if tests show the doses were ruined.

Police arrested 46-year-old Steven Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.

Detectives wrote in court documents that Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believed the vaccine would mutate recipients' DNA. Experts have said there's no truth to the claims that covid-19 vaccines can genetically modify humans.

Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during Brandenburg's initial court appearance Tuesday that he is having the doses tested to determine their efficacy and more serious charges could be coming if the vaccine doses are proven ineffective.

Brandenburg's attorney, Jason Baltz, entered an innocent plea on his client's behalf during the court appearance.

Firm, ex-worker indicted in '14 leak

HOUSTON -- A chemical company and a former employee have been indicted for their roles in a 2014 poisonous gas leak that killed four workers at a Houston-area plant, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Four employees at the now-closed DuPont chemical plant in LaPorte, Texas, died in the release of methyl mercaptan -- a chemical used in the manufacture of insecticide and fungicide. The chemical began leaking from a valve around 4 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2014.

A federal indictment made public Tuesday accuses DuPont and Kenneth Sandel of knowingly failing to implement certain company safety procedures required by federal regulations.

Sandel, 49, ran the unit at the plant where the employees who died worked and was responsible for ensuring unit workers followed applicable federal safety regulations, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick.

During a hearing before a federal magistrate judge Tuesday, the company and Sandel pleaded innocent to the charges.

In a statement, Corteva, a Wilmington, Del.,-based spinoff that took over DuPont's agriculture division, said the company "will contest the charges vigorously."

In a statement, Sandel's attorneys said their client did nothing wrong, adding " charging him with a crime compounds the tragedy of this case."

Author accused of working for Iran

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts-based political scientist and author was accused of secretly working for the government of Iran while lobbying U.S. officials on issues like nuclear policy, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested Monday by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Mass., officials said. He is charged in New York City federal court with acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of Iran.

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Afrasiabi.

Authorities said Afrasiabi, an Iranian citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident, has been paid by Iranian diplomats assigned to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York City since at least 2007. At the same time, he made TV appearances, wrote articles and lobbied U.S. officials to support the Iranian government's agenda, officials said.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said Afrasiabi portrayed himself "to Congress, journalists and the American public as a neutral and objective expert on Iran."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports