Driver dies after rear-ending school bus in Carroll County, sheriff says

A driver died in a Carroll County crash Wednesday morning, after their vehicle rear-ended a school bus, Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross confirmed.

The wreck happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 62, east of Green Forest, Ross said. The bus was from the Green Forest School District, Superintendent Matt Summers said in a Facebook post.

The bus was stopped while loading and the other driver slammed into the rear end of the bus, Ross said, adding that both vehicles burned as a result. The driver of the other vehicle, whose name has not been released at this time, died on scene, according to Ross.

Sixteen students were reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash. The students and the driver were not injured, Ross said. The superintendent said the students and driver had been evaluated by medical professionals.

“We were very fortunate to get all those children off,” Ross said, “The bus driver did a tremendous job. It’s a miracle to God we have all our kids alive after seeing the aftermath [of the crash].”