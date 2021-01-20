Fayetteville finds a path for escape

FAYETTEVILLE -- There are some nights when a team wins and other nights when a team survives.

Fayetteville survived Tuesday. Barely.

Senior Matt Wayman scored 16 points as Fayetteville topped Springdale 57-55 in 6A-West action at Bulldog Arena. Wayman made a free throw to give Fayetteville a 57-55 lead with 1.4 seconds left, then purposely missed the second attempt and time expired.

Wayman also made a key basket in the final seconds after getting his initial shot blocked.

"Wayman is a senior, and he's a guy we challenge," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "He's got to be a kid who carries us down the stretch. He's been there and done it."

CJ Williams added 11 points for Fayetteville (13-3, 4-1), which dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 in the overall Arkansas Democrat-Gazette top 10 poll after a 79-55 defeat at Bentonville. Bentonville dominated the second half of that game, and the hangover continued Tuesday when Fayetteville had to fend off a determined effort by Springdale (8-5, 1-3).

Daminique Hertin scored 20 points and Quin Cobbs had 10 for Springdale.

"We knew they were going to come in and execute and run their stuff really well," Stamps said. "They're tough-nosed defensively. We just came off an emotional roller coaster Friday night. What I'm really proud of is when we had to execute late in the game and be our best, we did."

Fayetteville was in trouble after Landon Glasper was called for a technical foul with 1:25 left in the game. Springdale responded with a free throw and driving layup by Cobbs to take a 53-52 lead.

Wayman put Fayetteville back in front, and Fayetteville held on with the help of a traveling call and a turnover on an inbound pass by Springdale.

Springdale got off to a good start behind Marty Jelkan, who scored seven of his nine points as Springdale led 26-22 at halftime. Points were hard to come by in the first half for Fayetteville after Williams and Glasper each picked up two fouls. They combined for three first-half points.

Williams heated up with nine points in the third quarter, and Wayman made the plays down the stretch to enable Fayetteville to survive on its home court.