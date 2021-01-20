Feb. 6 is date set for River Trail 15K

The River Trail 15K has been scheduled for Feb. 6 in North Little Rock.

The race is on a paved course that stretches along the Arkansas River, Old Rock Quarry and Burns Park. It will be hosted by Arkansas Road Runners Club of America.

Registration ends Feb. 4, and the race will begin at 9 a.m. It costs $18 to register, and proceeds will benefit the Arkansas Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix Series.