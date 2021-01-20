Fire at UA agricultural center destroys storage building, equipment

A fire at a University of Arkansas agicultural center caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage, destroying a storage facility and equipment, according to a news release. (Courtesy photo/University of Arkansas)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A fire at a University of Arkansas agricultural center caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage, destroying a storage facility and equipment, according to a news release.

The fire began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release. The fire department responded during the night.

"In our initial survey this morning, it appears we not only lost the shed, but also two plot combines, one full-sized combine and two planters," said Mark Cochran, vice president-agriculture for the University of Arkansas System. "We also lost some smaller, more specialized research equipment and supplies."

The Milo J. Shult Agricultural Research and Extension Center is located on Garland Avenue. The center is a part of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.