Follow live: Arkansas, Auburn meet for 2nd time

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is shown during a game against North Texas on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

7:48, 1H — Jalen Tate hits a 3 from the right corner and BWA semi-erupts. It’s Arkansas’ first bucket since the 12:58 mark. Razorbacks are 4 of 21 from the floor and trail 23-11 at the under-8 media timeout. Jamal Johnson has eight points for the Tigers and Sharife Cooper has seven and two assists.

8:26, 1H — Jaylin Williams whistled for goaltending following a Devo Davis midrange jumper that might have gone in if it hadn't been touched. Williams took a charge on Auburn’s next possession. Typical. Still haven’t seen Vance Jackson in tonight’s game. Auburn leads 23-8.

9:20, 1H — JD Notae is whistled for traveling, and Arkansas hasn’t scored in over 3:30. Auburn leads 23-8 after the Tigers added an offensive rebound putback over Connor Vanover. Eric Musselman is ready to pull his hair out. His offense has no rhythm at all. Hogs scoring at a .381 point-per-possession clip to this point.

10:00, 1H — On a possession with literally no offensive movement, JD Notae drives the lane and tosses up a floater than misses everything. It was rebounded by Arkansas, then Jalen Tate missed a 3 from the right wing.

10:29, 1H — Sharife Cooper knocks down a 3 from the left wing and Auburn pushes its lead to 21-8. Cooper had made just 1 of 16 3-point attempts in his three games played this season. Eric Musselman burns a timeout.

11:31, 1H — Connor Vanover misses his first look from 3 tonight. He has really struggled from beyond the arc and Arkansas could really use some perimeter firepower right about now. Allen Flanigan got a layup to go assisted by Sharife Cooper on the ensuing possession.

11:47, 1H — Auburn leads Arkansas 16-8 at the under-12 media timeout. After rebounding an Allen Flanigan miss from 3, JD Notae tried to hit Jalen Tate for a layup in transition, but the pass was about two seconds too late. Luckily for the Razorbacks, a Tigers defender knocked the ball out of bounds. Arkansas is 3 of 12 from the floor and 0 of 2 from deep. Still no flow offensively whatsoever.

13:16, 1H — Allen Flanigan gets his first bucket of the night to push the run to 6-0. Justin Smith then scored inside to snap the Tigers’ run.

14:04, 1H — Sharife Cooper hit a floater in the lane then Jamal Johnson hits a 3. Eric Musselman is yelling at his guys to get out to Auburn’s shooters. The Razorbacks haven’t had an answer for Johnson going on two games.

15:08, 1H — Arkansas forces Auburn into its fourth turnover of the game, a JD Notae steal. Sharife Cooper fouled him in the open court, sending us to the first media timeout. Auburn leads 7-6. Justin Smith, Connor Vanover and Notae each have two points. Jamal Johnson leads Auburn with five.

16:09, 1H — JD Notae was beat off the bounce by Jamal Johnson for a layup. Devo Davis then entered the game and assisted to Connor Vanover for a dunk. Hogs trail 7-6.

16:44, 1H — Auburn forward Dylan Cardwell picked up his second foul and was subbed out of the game.

17:00, 1H — JD Notae drove the lane and initiated contact, drawing a foul on Auburn. He hit both free throws. Fans are already yelling at officials to “do more reffing and less talking” to players.

17:52, 1H — Jalen Tate assisted to Justin Smith for a layup to open the scoring for Arkansas. Smith, who would have dunked it if he were fully healthy, on the previous possession missed a jumper from the right short corner. Don’t like him taking fallaway jumpers.

18:51, 1H — Jamal Johnson hits a 3 to get Auburn on the board. He had a big night against Arkansas the first time around, scoring 21 points. Moments earlier, play was stopped and officials issued a flop warning to Moses Moody after missing a left-wing 3.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, JD Notae, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

First start of the season for Notae, who is Arkansas' second leading scorer at 15.1 points per game.

Smith's mobility looked improved in pre-game warmups. He will be a key tonight as the Razorbacks attempt to limit Auburn's extra possessions after launching long 3s. Smith scored five points and committed three turnovers on Saturday at Alabama in his first action since ankle surgery on Jan. 1.

Arkansas looked largely inept on the offensive end last week, scoring .78 points per possession against the Crimson Tide and LSU. Big chance for the Razorbacks to right the ship at home and kick off an important, favorable stretch of their schedule. They must be committed on the other end, too. Another week allowing opponents to shoot nearly 60% inside the arc and 40% beyond it would not bode well.

Desi Sills had a career night at Auburn on Dec. 30 with 23 points. He has been a shell of himself since (5/20 at the rim, 3/15 from 3). Curious to see if he gets going on both ends tonight. Same with Vanover. He added 17 points and five rebounds in the first meeting. Vance Jackson has been quiet of late as well.

Arkansas could use an infusion of swagger, and he and Sills could bring that.

Auburn's starters: Sharife Cooper, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson, Jaylin Williams and JT Thor.

Tigers guard Justin Powell, who had nine assists against Arkansas earlier in the SEC season, won't play tonight due to a concussion. It will be his fifth consecutive game out of the lineup.

Cooper is the player to keep an eye on for the Tigers. He is the dynamic, playmaking point guard the Tigers were missing in the teams' first meeting at Auburn. Cooper, a five-star freshman guard, is averaging a shade under 22 points per game and 9.7 assists through three games played. He was ruled eligible to play on Jan. 9.

Cooper holds a usage rate of 40.3%, according to KenPom analytics, and has assisted on 63% of the Tigers' scores when he is on the floor. He is, though, struggling from the perimeter, hitting just 1 of 16 attempts so far. Something else to watch for: Auburn has shot 23.2% from 3-point range over his 210 offensive possessions. The Tigers have connected on 61.6% inside the arc, however.

Johnson had a terrific game for Auburn on Dec. 30, scoring 21 points to lead the Tigers. He has scored in double figures in all but one SEC game to this point. Flanigan is shooting 39% from 3 in league games, and Thor has been strong on the glass.

Auburn has played well defensively since Cooper joined the club, allowing .91 points per possession. Opponents have found success on the offensive glass in that span.