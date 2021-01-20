DEAR HELOISE: With so many of us spending time indoors due to health concerns, we're not getting enough vitamin D, and this is especially true for the elderly. Besides pills, what foods are rich in vitamin D that we can add to our diets?

-- Adell D., Newport, R.I.

DEAR READER: Vitamin D is important in our diets. Here are some of the foods that you can eat to help keep that vitamin in your daily intake of food:

• Cod liver oil

• Herring

• Swordfish

• Salmon

• Egg yolks from range-free chickens

• Fortified foods, such as cow's milk

• Orange juice

• Some breakfast cereals

DEAR HELOISE: When I make wedding soup, I shred my carrots and cut my celery into small pieces. After my escarole greens are cooked, I put them in a flat freezer bag to freeze.

When I start making my soup, I cut my greens fine so I don't have to cut my greens in my soup at the table before I eat them.

Restaurants often have big hard greens in their soup that you must cut up before eating, which can be dangerous and messy.

-- Reader in Canfield, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I think one of my all-time favorite recipes of yours is your War Cake. We remodeled our kitchen recently, and now I can't find the recipe. Would you please re-print that recipe?

-- Sophia P., Darby, Mont.

DEAR READER: This is one of my most requested recipes, and it is so easy to make.

War Cake

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups hot water PLUS 2 teaspoons, divided use

2 teaspoons shortening

½ to ¾ cup raisins

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Using a medium to large cooking pot or pan, mix together brown sugar, hot water and shortening. Add raisins, salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble. When the mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add flour and baking soda that has been dissolved in 2 teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased and floured tube or Bundt pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350-375 degrees. Cake is done when knife inserted in thickest part of cake comes out clean.

