Happy birthday (Jan. 20): You'll enjoy the perks and rewards coming to you in 2021. And while you're given many opportunities, the ones you like best are self-initiated. You'll get creative and put diligent effort into making something that matters to you. You'll scale it up with an elegant system to make your vision go live.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People pass by every day; transactions occur — pleasantries and less. But a meeting of the minds such as the one you'll have today is not a thing to take lightly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Devotion comes at a cost. Whenever you say yes to one thing, you are saying no to other things. It cannot be any other way. If you are not conscious of what you are saying yes and no to, it becomes clear now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): How often a thing happens is a significant and defining characteristic of its nature. Establishing a rhythm matters; otherwise, no one can dance to the song.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's clicking for you. When you throw the dice in front of a movie crew and your character needs to win, the numbers are irrelevant. You're a winner if you act like one. Take it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Conflict is healthy. People are animals. Animals need to establish territory. Feel good that people around you express themselves. Listen and communicate your way to peace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Fate has spoken, and quite favorably. So don't question and wonder whether you're working hard enough. Accept the bounty of a perfect plan coming together, even if it wasn't yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Who do you think you are? It's an impertinent question from a stranger and a relevant and enlightening question from you to you. The answer is not one thing. You are becoming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What keeps you from following your own advice? Likely, it's a conflict between what the head and body want. To communicate your wishes to the body, you must translate them into the body's language.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a dynamic playing out. Give it time. Try not to judge anything or make decisions while you're in the thick of it. Let things settle, and then see where you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You want to measure your progress, though today it's unclear what the most relevant metric would be. How do you measure a feeling? Maybe in what you're willing to do to experience or avoid it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Document what happens today, because later, you will find the evidence reassuring and probably entertaining. Furthermore, you might be able to take something about this to the bank.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As a rule, most things you chase are going to run from you. Seduction works best in a variety of instances. For instance, it's the ones who don't seek validation who tend to get it, a principle that also works in reverse.

INAUGURATION DAY TWIST

The conjunction of Mars and Uranus in Taurus signals surprises on this day of inauguration in the United States. Considering the hubbub around the election, many would argue that it would be more surprising if the day were to go by uneventfully. Nevertheless, the warrior and the rebel planet spark ignition in the sign of the stubborn bull.

COSMIC CHECK IN WITH MARS IN TAURUS

The realm of Taurus isn’t a favorite position Mars, which is an alpha-male energy. And yet, there’s a charm in seeing him there akin to seeing Dwayne Johnson in a tooth fairy costume. This week, Mars has been actively engaging with heavy-hitting planets, such as he does today by connecting with the rebellious and unpredictable Uranus. Later this week, it’s Jupiter who gets the Marian attention, which, at that point, will be agitating to the planet of largess. We will likely come up against our excesses in uncomfortable ways.

In the days ahead, what more can we expect with the engine of Mars chugging through the second sign of the zodiac? For starters, the financial world will be energized, with a flurry of activity. Hard work will be necessary to meet new demands. Taurus gives Mars stamina and helps establish a well-paced and productive rhythm.

Mars in Taurus will also be a heavy appetite stimulant, but not necessarily for food. When Mars is in Taurus, he wants manly items, like heavy-duty tools and vehicles, to emphasize his power and speed, as well as relationships that maximize his identity as a virile force in the world.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Aquarian actor Rainn Wilson played megalomaniac Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” though in real life, he follows closely the humanitarian ideals of his sign, as exemplified in the website he co-founded, SoulPancake — a mind-expanding, feel-good, artistic place in cyberspace. Wilson was born when Venus and Mars were in Aquarius.