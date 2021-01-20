Heal, move forward

As Philip Martin so sagely scribed, it just might be considered diplomatic genius for President Biden to pardon ex-President Trump once inauguration is completed. History could record his act being seen by most Americans as requiring uncommon courage for this moment and a sincere display of selfless wisdom. This could send the signal that he is truly committed to healing and inviting all to join him. Additionally, it might be used by some as a much-needed beginning for their need for closure.

No matter the side one may find themselves leaning toward in this often-divisive arena, it can easily be agreed that accountancy is required for all. To those who feel the soon-to-be ex-president has fully earned it, that accountancy will almost certainly be rendered in one way. Like it or not, history will likely record the repugnance of millions being visited upon him far beyond his relevancy.

A pardon just might awaken the thought in some that the time has arrived when forgiveness can once again be seen as a viable consideration for our families, our communities, and our country. Just maybe, it might be accepted as an invitation to all to commit to do better, to heal and move forward.

JERRY McINTYRE

Little Rock

Would act be moot?

Regardless of anyone's opinion of President Trump's actions relative to the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, I thought that impeachment was used to get someone out of a public office who was abusing the powers of that office. Other than purely political motives, why wouldn't a Senate vote to impeach him after he has left office be moot? Any action after he is out of office would seem to be a sterile exercise and a waste of time. I would welcome an explanation of how you can impeach someone ex post facto.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

What you are made of

On Jan. 6, I watched in horror as our nation's Capitol was under siege by Trump supporters, white supremacists, deadly militia members and terrorists. After inciting the insurrectionists, Mr. Trump sat watching the melee on TV for hours while our Capitol was ransacked and disgraced.

Senator Cotton compared these actions to last year's BLM protests. (No, sir. There is a big difference between protesters and terrorists. If you do not know the difference, that Harvard law degree isn't worth the paper it is printed on.) Senator Boozman's lukewarm response was grossly underwhelming.

Our Arkansas congressmen voted against impeachment of Donald Trump. We now know what they are made of, and who they serve. I pray you men will recall the terror that day instilled in each of you, in the Capitol Police, Metropolitan D.C. Police, every worker in the Capitol, and the hearts and minds of every American.

Now, you have to decide what you are made of, and who you pledge allegiance to: our flag and democracy, or Donald Trump. Choose wisely.

PATTI ROBINSON

Maumelle

A victory to celebrate

While the world is celebrating the inauguration today with a giant sigh of relief, there is another victory to celebrate on Friday. On that day nuclear weapons will be illegal worldwide. Beatrice Fihn of Geneva, Switzerland, who orchestrated the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, is hosting a virtual party for the world to mark the beginning of the end to the most dangerous weapons on Earth.

After accepting the Nobel Peace prize in 2017 for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Beatrice has been working to round up the 50 nations needed to ratify the treaty and make it law. Ratification is a big step, but it will take many more steps to convince the nine countries possessing these weapons to sign on and make it enforceable. Countries that have spent trillions on these weapons while neglecting other needs may realize they have not made them safer.

To the critics who call her naïve, Beatrice says, "We abolished chemical and biological weapons. We can abolish these. Until the world is completely free of these horrific weapons, we are not safe from the threat of a world catastrophe."

Tune in to ICAN's Facebook page Friday and join Beatrice and the world in celebrating a big step in freeing ourselves from the fear of that possibility.

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock

Bought the election lie

Some years ago, a governor of Arkansas famously said, "Just because I said it doesn't make it so." Our country is presently in crisis for failing to remember the wisdom of that statement. Just because our deeply disturbed president said that he won our recent election "in a landslide" and that it was stolen does not mean that actually happened. Sadly, a large number of gullible voters believe him.

Every election official, and more importantly, every court that has looked at Trump's claims of a stolen election has found no supporting evidence. It's all just because he said it.

"Arkansas Week" on AETN recently had an informative, but sad, program. Three expert pollsters all said that Arkansas was solidly Republican and would stay that way for the foreseeable future. That means many Arkansans are among those who believe the election was stolen, and the actions of our attorney general and at least one congressman appear to be playing to that crowd. So far, at least two Arkansans are in jail for actions they took in D.C. based on the big lie.

How are we going to convince people who have bought this con that it is not true? This is critical for domestic tranquility, but tough, since many of the believers do not follow real news sources. What is required is for all Republican leaders to stand up and declare without equivocation that the election was, in fact, not stolen and Joe Biden is the legitimate president. I'm not holding my breath.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock