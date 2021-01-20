GOLF

Surgery for Woods

Tiger Woods suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast swing on the PGA Tour. Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times. He also won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the U.S. Open again in June. He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. In a statement from his TGR Foundation, which Woods also tweeted, he did not say when he had the microdiscetomy surgery. It was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain during the PNC Championship last month that he played with 11-year-old son Charlie. Doctors said the operation was a success and predicted a full recovery, according to the statement.

BASKETBALL

NCAA sets tournament dates

That much-anticipated opening Thursday of the NCAA Tournament will belong to the play-in teams, part of a scrambled and modestly condensed schedule for the 2021 tournament released Tuesday. The "First Four" -- two games pitting the last four at-large teams in the field and another two featuring the lowest-rated conference champions -- will take place on Thursday, March 18. That day typically would have marked the start of play in the main bracket. Instead, the first two full days of action are now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, with the round of 32 taking place Sunday and Monday, March 21-22. The Sweet Sixteen will run Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. Those winners will face off in the Elite Eight on the following Monday and Tuesday evenings. The Final Four is still scheduled for Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5.

Irving rejoins Nets

Guard Kyrie Irving returned to practice with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and could play today in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games -- five while away during a leave of absence and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. He didn't give a clear reason for his absence while speaking during a Zoom interview, telling reporters he had a lot of personal things going on. He apologized to Nets fans, saying he understood their feelings because he grew up one of them in New Jersey, when the team was based there. Irving's absence began Jan. 7, the day after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's health and safety protocols after he was seen in a video posted on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask.

McCollum injured

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot. McCollum will wear a walking boot and be evaluated in four weeks. He was averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game when he was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. In his eighth NBA season, McCollum was first thought to have a sprain but the team said additional imaging showed a hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform. It was unclear when he was injured, but it appeared that Atlanta's Clint Capela stepped on his foot after a layup in the opening quarter. The Blazers went on to win the game 112-106.

FOOTBALL

Ravens release Ingram

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram has been released by the Baltimore Ravens, who used the 10-year veteran as a starter for the first seven games this season before dropping him deep on the depth chart. Ingram, 31, was on the inactive list for four of Baltimore's last five games, including playoff matchups against Tennessee and Buffalo. He finished with 299 yards on a career-low 72 carries and 2 touchdowns. By the time Ingram sprained an ankle in a 30-28 victory at Philadelphia on Oct. 18, the Ravens had already been providing most of the carries to Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram returned on Nov. 15 and received only 22 carries the rest of the way.

Woman on Super Bowl crew

Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday by the NFL. Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Cheffers has been a game official for 21 seasons in the NFL and was promoted to referee in 2008. He has worked 17 playoff games, including the Super Bowl in 2017. The crew includes umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer. The crew has 88 years of NFL experience with 77 combined playoff games. This will be the first Super Bowl for Coleman as well as Thomas and second for Cheffers, Bryan, Baynes, Hall and Paganelli.

Falcons name GM

The Atlanta Falcons named Terry Fontenot as the team's general manager. The 40-year-old Fontenot joins Atlanta after 18 seasons with NFC South rival New Orleans. Fontenot helped build a consistent winner as the Saints' vice president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel. The Falcons signed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their head coach on Saturday, a day after agreeing to terms. Atlanta has the No. 4 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft.