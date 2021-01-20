Perry County man opens fire, is killed by police, report says

Police shot and killed a Perry County man after he opened fire on law enforcement officers outside his home Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Perry County law enforcement officials originally responded to a call at Robert Laudell Bull's residence at 736 Poe Farm Road in Perryville around 9 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had "barricaded Poe Farm Road and prevented the drivers of two vehicles from passing the obstruction."

When police approached Bull's home, they were met with gunshots coming from the front window, according to the release. Police then retreated and waited for an Arkansas state trooper and an Arkansas Highway Patrol officer to arrive.

Bull, 55, emerged from his home about 90 minutes later unarmed, only to get a shotgun and open fire on police again.

Police returned fire, killing Bull, according to the news release.

No officers were injured in the shootout, the release said.

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the shootout, and one state trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is the policy in deadly force incidents, the release said.

Authorities took Bull's body to the state Crime Laboratory along with other evidence collected at the scene, according to the news release.