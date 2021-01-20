Rogers panel approves restuarant, school, housing plans

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for several projects, including a restaurant, school and housing developments.

Texas Roadhouse, a chain steakhouse restaurant, plans to construct an approximately 7,800-square-feet building on about 3.5 acres on South 26th Street. The chain has restaurants in Fort Smith and Joplin, Mo., but none in Northwest Arkansas, according to its website.

Lisa Academy, a public charter school, got the green light to build a 45,000-square-feet school on nearly 7 acres on South Horsebarn Road just west of Interstate 49 south of Southeast Walton Boulevard.

The state Board of Education decided in 2020 to allow Lisa Academy to open a kindergarten through 12th grade school in Rogers, starting with the elementary grades in 2022-23. Lisa Academy schools exist in Little Rock, Sherwood and Springdale.

The commission unanimously approved both projects.

The commission also unanimously approved final building plans for two multifamily projects.

Plans for Hutton Multifamily show a a 285-unit apartment complex on about 20 acres off of South Champions Drive, and plans for Dixieland Townhomes show a 24-unit townhome development on about 4 acres off of South 17th Place.

The commission voted to accept preliminary plans for a senior living development on about 9 acres at the northwest corner of West Pleasant Grove Road and South Champions Drive. The plan for Pinnacle Hills Active Living is to have 180 units, according to city documents.

Commissioners also approved a preliminary plat for Villas at Cobble Creek, a 22-lot subdivision on nearly 4 acres on South Dixieland Road and West Saddlebrook Lane.

A preliminary plat for another subdivision, Pinnacle Village, also got the commission's approval. Plans for the project show 13 lots about 30 acres on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway north of West Highland Knolls Road.

The commission voted 7-1 with commissioner Rachel Crawford opposed to allow a permit for warehousing and storage at 503 S. Rainbow Road at the request of Rainbow Self-Storage and unanimously to grant a permit allowing convenience store with gas sales at 1710 W. Hudson Road at the request by Sixteen Ninety Nine.