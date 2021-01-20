Senator not facing charges on pandemic-tied stock sales

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Richard Burr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has told him it will not prosecute him over stock sales made during the coronavirus pandemic, ending an insider trading investigation that led him to at least temporarily step aside from a powerful committee chairmanship last year.

Prosecutors had investigated for months whether the North Carolina Republican and former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee had exploited advance information when he unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.

"The case is now closed," Burr said in a statement. "I'm glad to hear it. My focus has been and will continue to be working for the people of North Carolina during this difficult time for our nation."

His lawyer, Alice Fisher, described the investigation as a "thorough review" and said Burr, who has said he will not seek reelection when his term ends in 2022, would remain focused on "the safety and security of North Carolinians and the United States as a whole."

A Justice Department spokesman confirmed the agency would not bring charges but declined further comment.

The investigation escalated in May when the FBI obtained a search warrant to seize a cellphone from Burr. The day after that action became public, Burr said he would step aside as Intelligence Committee chairman while the FBI investigation was ongoing.

Burr has denied wrongdoing in the stock sales. His lawyer has said he had actively cooperated with the investigation. He had also called for a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into his actions.

Senate records show that Burr and his wife sold between $600,000 and $1.7 million in more than 30 transactions in late January 2020 and mid-February, just before the market began to dive and government health officials began to sound alarms about the virus. Several of the stocks were in companies that own hotels.

Burr has acknowledged selling the stocks because of the coronavirus but said he relied "solely on public news reports," specifically CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of Asia, to make the financial decisions.

