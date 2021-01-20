FOOTBALL

UA's Henry announces return

University of Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry announced Tuesday his intention to return for another run at his senior season in 2021.

"Grand Finale," Henry posted on his Twitter account with a Razorback icon and "See you in 2021" in huge letters.

Henry joined fellow linebackers Grant Morgan and Deon Edwards, and six other teammates in re-running their senior year as allowed by the NCAA due to the covid-19 crisis.

The legacy Razorback as the son of offensive lineman Mark Henry, younger brother of tight end Hunter Henry and older brother of sophomore tight end Hudson Henry, he ranked 11th on the team with 25 tackles last season. Henry added three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

Offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary, defensive end Dorian Gerald, tight end Blake Kern, receiver De'Vion Warren and athlete TJ Hammonds also have announced their returns next fall.

All of the Arkansas seniors have announced their plans for 2021 with the exception of wideout Tyson Morris and kicker A.J. Reed.

-- Tom Murphy

ASU gets linebacker transfer

North Texas transfer Joe Ozougwu committed to Arkansas State University on Tuesday evening.

The 6-3, 238-pound linebacker made 42 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and recorded 3 sacks in 10 games in 2019, his last full season with the Mean Green. Ozougwu was a two-star recruit out of Houston's Alief Taylor High School as a member of the Class of 2015.

He joins Alan Lamar (Yale), Te'Vailance Hunt (TCU) and Khyheem Waleed (Boise State) among the transfers who have committed to the Red Wolves this offseason.

-- Eli Lederman

GYMNASTICS

UA's O'Hara honored

University of Arkansas senior Maggie O'Hara was named the SEC co-specialist of the week Tuesday by the league office.

O'Hara posted career highs of 9.95 on the uneven bars and 9.925 on the balance beam to win both events in the No. 6 Razorbacks' dual meet loss to No. 5 LSU.

The graduate transfer from Michigan has won both bars titles this season by sticking her double-layout dismount. She also won her first beam title against the Tigers, capped by a side-aerial 1.5 dismount.

O'Hara, who shared the honor with Florida junior Nya Reed, is the fifth Razorback to win SEC specialist of the week.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UALR women add game

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team has scheduled a single-game makeup with Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday at the Jack Stephens Center. Tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, the Trojans postponed their pair of games against Louisiana-Lafayette on Jan. 8 and 9 due to positive covid-19 tests within the UALR program. The second game of the postponed series will not be rescheduled.

UALR is scheduled to host Texas-Arlington on Friday and Saturday, their first games since Jan. 2.

-- Eli Lederman

Lyon women get road win

The Lyon College women moved atop the American Midwest Conference standings Tuesday with a 64-58 victory over Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.

The Scots (5-0, 5-0 AMC) led by 14 points midway through the second quater as the Cougars (7-3, 5-1 AMC) went through a 12-minute scoring drought. Columbia College used two separate 7-0 runs to take a 47-42 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Lyon took a 57-56 edge on a Katie Turner layup with 2:32 left in the game and wouldn't relinquish the lead.

Lyon's Jade Giron scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to lead all scorers. Paige Kelley finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Scots.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services