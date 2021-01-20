Super Quiz: Covid-19 Pandemic

The disease was first identified in which country?
The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic in March 2020. What is the WHO?
The virus is spread primarily via nose and ––––– secretions.
The probable infection was from this mammal to humans.
Name two of the most commonly recommended preventive measures.
Name either of the two most common symptoms.
What is meant by "asymptomatic"?
The CFR reflects the percentage of diagnosed people who die. What is the CFR?
ANSWERS
China
World Health Organization
Mouth
Bats
Hand-washing, physical distancing, face mask, increased ventilation
Fever and dry cough
A person is a carrier but experiences no symptoms
Case fatality rate
