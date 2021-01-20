Trump hits Venezuela with financial sanctions as final parting shot

CARACAS, Venezuela -- The Trump administration issued a parting shot to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday, announcing a sweeping round of stiff financial sanctions that target a network accused of moving oil on behalf of Maduro's alleged frontman.

The U.S. Treasury Department hit three individuals, 14 business entities and six ships with financial measures. They're accused of assisting the Venezuelan oil firm PDVSA, under Maduro's control, to outmaneuver earlier U.S. sanctions designed to stop the president from profiting from crude sales.

Trump, who leaves the White House on Wednesday, has led an international coalition over the past two years by exerting increasing pressure on Maduro to end what U.S. officials call his illegitimate hold on power.

The White House recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader, blaming Maduro for Venezuela's economic and political ruin.

"The United States remains committed to targeting those enabling the Maduro regime's abuse of Venezuela's natural resources," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The fresh sanctions target people and businesses linked with Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who U.S. officials say is a close associate of Maduro. Saab is jailed in the African nation of Cape Verde while fighting extradition to the U.S. to face corruption charges.

The primary figures targeted by the sanctions are Alessandro Bazzoni, Francisco Javier D'Agostino Casado, Philipp Paul Vartan Apikian, Elemento Ltd., and Swissoil Trading SA.

Bazzoni, a London-based Italian commodities trader, declined a request to comment.

Sanctions by the U.S. Treasury's Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control block any assets that targeted individuals and businesses have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from conducting financial transactions with them.

The U.S. Department of Commerce also announced measures Tuesday to block U.S. technology from being used by military intelligence in nations including China, Cuba, Russia and Venezuela.

Commerce officials in a statement said in Venezuela they seek to deprive the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of any U.S. technology. Human rights groups accuse the counterintelligence agency of abuses against its own citizens, including torture.

Information for this article was contributed by Joshua Goodman of The Associated Press.