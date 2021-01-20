UNDER THE RADAR: Gurdon’s Zamari Haynie

2022 RB-DE Zamari Haynie. Photo courtesy of Cody Fortner.
On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Gurdon’s Zamari Haynie.
Class: 2022
Position: Defensive end, fullback
Size: 6-2, 210 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.8 seconds
Maxes: Bench - 245; Power clean - 250; Incline - 225; Squat - 405
Stats: As a junior, recorded 28 carries for 160 yards and 5 touchdowns. Defensively, totaled 34 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 recovered fumbles.
Coach Kyle Jackson:
“He will be a three-year starter this year at defensive end. Good speed off the ball. We will have to utilize him more at fullback this year carrying the ball. He has the frame to be a college defensive end and add 20 pounds or so.”
