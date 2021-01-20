Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Gurdon’s Zamari Haynie

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:11 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2022 RB-DE Zamari Haynie. Photo courtesy of Cody Fortner.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Gurdon’s Zamari Haynie.

Class: 2022

Position: Defensive end, fullback

Size: 6-2, 210 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.8 seconds

Maxes: Bench - 245; Power clean - 250; Incline - 225; Squat - 405

Stats: As a junior, recorded 28 carries for 160 yards and 5 touchdowns. Defensively, totaled 34 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 recovered fumbles.

Coach Kyle Jackson:

“He will be a three-year starter this year at defensive end. Good speed off the ball. We will have to utilize him more at fullback this year carrying the ball. He has the frame to be a college defensive end and add 20 pounds or so.”

