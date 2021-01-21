12 Arkansas sites added to National Register

The Oak Forest Methodist Church at 2415 Fair Park Blvd. in Little Rock is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

A dozen Arkansas properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to a news release from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

"Our National Register historians put together compelling presentations to the National Park Service showcasing a well-rounded slate of Arkansas properties," said Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant. "From a cemetery to a railroad depot, and from homes with unique architectural features to places of worship, these sites illustrate our state's history and diversity."

New properties added to the list include:

• Bella Vista Village Country Club, Bella Vista (Benton County)

• Highway A-1 Bridge, Plummerville (Conway County)

• City Cemetery, Hot Springs (Garland County)

• Spring-Harrison Historic District, Camden (Ouachita County)

• Perry Rock Island Railroad Depot, Perry (Perry County)

• Irvin and Elizabeth Daniel House, North Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Locust Street Overpass, North Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Newbill-Porter House, Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Oak Forest United Methodist Church, Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• Millett, Robert and Marion, House No. 1, North Little Rock (Pulaski County)

• United Hebrew Congregation Tilles Memorial Temple, Fort Smith (Sebastian County)

• Morrow Farmstead, Morrow (Washington County)

The preservation program's State Review Board meets three times a year and nominates properties to the National Register.