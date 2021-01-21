Arkansas' coronavirus vaccine rollout so far + dose availability, explained

Kristy Thompson, a nurse at the Pain Treatment Center of America, looks away Saturday as retired oncologist Anne Marie Maddox gives Thompson her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at the state’s first stand-alone coronavirus vaccination clinic. Several doctors and pharmacy students volunteered Saturday at the clinic at 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/13vaccine/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is continuing in Arkansas — here’s where we stand.

As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that Arkansas had been allocated 312,225 doses, of which 164,699 have been administered so far.

Who is eligible for shots right now? The state has taken a phased approach to vaccine distribution. Read more about who falls into which category here.

As of Wednesday, eligible people included:

Everyone in Phase 1-A: healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, EMS and law enforcement or firefighters who serve as first-responders, some correctional healthcare workers and other employees

Two groups from Phase 1-B: school and childcare staff and anyone 70 or older

The rest of Phase 1-B, which includes other essential workers from different sectors, is not yet eligible.

How is the rollout going so far?

Hutchinson said a good percentage of people in Phase 1-A have received vaccinations.

But for senior citizens, hopes for a rapid rollout have been dashed by long wait lists.

Some vaccine distributors are already reporting shortages.

CHI St. Vincent said Wednesday that it had temporarily closed community vaccine clinics at its hospitals in Little Rock and Hot Springs after administering 2,000 shots to Arkansans age 70 and older and to school and child care center employees on Monday and Tuesday, exhausting its supply of initial doses. (Read more on that here.)

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's state epidemiologist, said last week she estimates it will take weeks, though she hopes not many months, to immunize the 311,000 Arkansans who are age 70 and older, along with the 132,000 education staff members who comprise the second phase.

However, on Tuesday Gov. Asa Hutchinson said an "excess number of doses" of vaccine had been allocated to vaccinate residents and workers at long-term care facilities in the state under a federal program.

He said doses were allocated based on the number of beds in such facilities and the ratio of staff needed to support those beds.

Occupancy in care facilities is “as low as I've ever seen it in all of my years," said Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association.

Because of that, more doses than needed were set aside for long-term care facilities.

These excess doses, about 30,000, are now being reassigned to vaccinate other people, including members of Phase 1-B.

Those doses will become available to Arkansans 70 and older and school and child care center employees at certain Walgreens and CVS locations, the governor said. Go here to see a list of participating pharmacies.

School employees can also contact their districts for information on how to get the vaccine.

