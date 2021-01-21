The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN. 20, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-170. Josh M. Barrett v. State of Arkansas, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-303. (In the Matter of the Adoption of KAB, a Minor) Felix E. Bryan and Elizabeth H. Bryan, His Wife v. David Chad Findley and Victoria Mae Bryan, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-20-295. Jeffery Ryan Allen v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-277. Carmen Tyler v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-309. Harry B. Laird, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Montgomery County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-19-788. Arthur Joyce v. Northeast Arkansas Community Mental Health Center, Inc., d/b/a Mid-South Health Systems, Inc.; Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, Risk Retention Group; John Doe I, John Doe II, and John Doe III; and Steve D. Billups, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-19-370. Lentonio Marcell Jenner v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-256. Robin Miller Richard v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.