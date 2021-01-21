Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:29 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Dwight Merritt, 71, and Anita Towne, 58, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Jones, 30, and Haylee Terry, 28, both of Cabot.

Stephen Jones, 20, and Emma Davidson, 19, both of Roland.

Jonathon Messer, 28, and Kelsey Hebert, 32, botho f Jacksonville.

Reshon Lenard, 26, and Tybriah Bluefer, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Lee Eaton, 28, and Kathryn Woods, 30, both of Searcy.

Nadia Jimenez-Ramirez, 25, and Javier Contreras, 28, both of Little Rock.

Lee Hair, 64, and Patsy Martin, 63, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Wise, 36, and Tanisha Bradley, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-170. Stephanie Harpole v. Douglas Harpole.

21-171. Cynthia Aguilar v. Daniel Aguilar.

21-173. Fanta Lewis v. Danny Lewis.

21-174. Brandi McCarley v. Jacque McCarley.

21-176. Jaleesa Harris v. Harrol Thomas Jr.

21-181. Jeremy Thompson v. Brandee Thompson-Moss.

21-187. Thomas Eans v. Judith Eans.

21-191. Agnes Higgins v. Ignatius Higgins.

21-192. Valery Tanyi v. Keyuna Stephenson.

21-196. Jodi Skelton v. Kenneth Bass.

GRANTED

17-2522. Lauren McCray-Bird v. Justin Bird.

19-1212. David Thomas v. Mary Thomas.

20-2623. Joann Brooks v. Gerald Brooks.

20-3500. Benjamin Schuster Jr. v. Jordan Alexy-Schuster.

